Assam: Yoga Mahotsav begins at Tezpur University

Tezpur: In order to celebrate the spirit of Yoga, Centre for Yoga and Sports Sciences, Tezpur University (TU) and National Service Scheme (NSS), TU wing kick started 51-day Yoga Mahotsav from May 2. The event started with the lighting of the lamp by Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, TU, and other dignitaries present on the occasion.

Delivering the inaugural speech as the chief guest, Prof Singh emphasized the importance of yoga for physical, mental and psychological well-being. “Everyone these days is discussing the physical wellbeing of practising Yoga. However, there are ample benefits of mental wellbeing of yoga, once someone seriously practices yoga,” Prof Singh remarked. The Vice Chancellor urged the students to practice yoga to discipline their mind.

Prof. Papori Baruah, Head, (i/c), Centre for Yoga and Sports Sciences, briefed the august gathering the number of activities scheduled to be held during the yoga Mahotsav. “The Mahotsav aims to showcase the profound benefits of yoga for having a balanced mind,” Prof Baruah said.

During the inaugural event, Nagendra Kumar Jain, guest faculty, Centre for Yoga and Sports Sciences, Partha Pratim Das, Yoga Coach, and students of TU demonstrated various asanas, meditation and pranayama. A prayer was also performed during the event by the students.

The 51-day long fest included a host of activities such as meditation camp, seminars, dhouti camp, vlogging competition etc. Delivering the vote of thanks, Dr. Amiya Kumar Das Programme Coordinator, NSS, TU wing mentioned that all the activities will lead to organising the 10th International Day of Yoga to be celebrated on June 21.

