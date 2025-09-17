Dhansiri river floods parts of Numaligarh; over 6,000 affected

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Due to incessant heavy rainfall in neighbouring Nagaland, adverse weather conditions, and the release of excess water from the NEEPCO Doyang Hydro-Electric Project, the water levels of the Dhansiri and Doyang rivers along with their tributaries have risen significantly in Golaghat district. As a result, several parts of the district and its people have been affected by floods.

The five revenue circles of Golaghat—Golaghat, Khumtai, Morongi, Sarupathar, and Bokakhat—have all been hit by the deluge. Over 60 villages have been submerged, affecting more than 6,000 people. The district administration has already opened 15 relief camps for flood victims. SDRF and NDRF teams have been deployed for necessary rescue operations. Along with them, district officials and disaster management personnel are visiting flood-hit areas, interacting with affected people, and assessing the situation. Simultaneous efforts are being carried out to rescue livestock as well.

According to the Central Water Commission, the Dhansiri river at Numaligarh is currently flowing 1.15 meters above the danger level, with the water level still rising.

Road connectivity between Dhodang and Numaligarh has been cut off while ten schools in Numaligarh are under floodwaters. A relief camp has been opened at Numaligarh Higher Secondary School. The Dhodang paddy fields have also suffered massive damage, leaving farmers in despair.

Also Read: Fury of Dhansiri river in Numaligarh; stretches of roads submerged

Also Watch: