Assam: Woman’s body found floating in Dhansiri river at Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At Boritika village, Ward No. 6 under Kamargaon police station in Bokakhat sub-division, a woman’s dead body was found floating in the Dhansiri river on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Kulmoni Turi (55 years), wife of Chaitan Turi, Vice-President of the Asom Gana Parishad’s North Mohura regional committee. According to reports, Kulmoni had gone out on Monday evening to fetch medicine for her ailing husband. When she did not return home till late night, her family members searched for her but could not find any trace. On Tuesday morning, villagers noticed a body floating in the water, which was later identified as Kulmoni Turi. The Komargaon police were informed, and with the help of the Village Headman and the Boritika Village Defence Party, the police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Also Read: Assam: Decomposed body recovered from Dhansiri river in Numaligarh

Also Watch: