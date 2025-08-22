Dhekiajuli: BPF stages massive show of strength at Therai Bari

A Correspondent

DHEKIAJULI: Sending ripples through what is widely considered BJP’s stronghold, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) demonstrated its political might with a massive rally at Therai Bari Bazar field, Batashipur, Dhekiajuli, on Thursday. Party President Hagrama Mohilary and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro jointly took part in the gathering that drew over five thousand supporters, including residents of Sonitpur’s newly-inducted BTC villages.

The rally, conducted by former Assam Minister Rihon Daimari, became a convergence point for several key BPF leaders. Mazbat MLA Charan Boro, Harisinga council constituency aspirant Robinson Mosahari, MCLA Fresh Mosahari, Udalguri district Secretary Phadaram Basumatary, Tridip Daimari, and other leaders addressed the crowd, vowing to strengthen BPF’s presence in the region. Hagrama Mohilary, in his keynote speech, underlined BPF’s commitment to inclusive development. “Our party has always prioritized equal growth for every community, beyond caste and religion, and this will continue. Compared to Kokrajhar and Udalguri, Dhekiajuli has been neglected in terms of development. This time, our government will ensure focused progress for the newly-included Sonitpur villages under BTC,” he declared, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

Political observers see the rally as a significant attempt by BPF to reclaim lost ground in areas where BJP has enjoyed a firm grip, particularly in the constituency of influential Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal.

With election season heating up, the Therai Bari rally may well mark the beginning of a fierce contest for political dominance in the BTC-administered areas.

