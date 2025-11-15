Dhekiajuli: Children’s Day celebrated at Netaji Vidya Mandir Higher Secondary School

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Netaji Vidya Mandir HS School, Dhekiajuli, observed Children’s Day with great enthusiasm and a series of engaging activities. Adding special significance to the occasion, Askaran Binjraj Pvt. Ltd., Dhekiajuli, organized multiple programmes in the school premises, transforming the campus into a vibrant and joyful environment.

To mark the occasion, a meeting was held on Friday at around 2 pm, chaired by the school’s Principal, Mahua Das. The gathering was graced by Chandan Mal Bothra, Chairman of Askaran Binjraj Pvt. Ltd, Vikram Bothra, MD & CEO, Sarita Bothra, Director, Amrita Bothra, Director, HR & Admin, teachers of Netaji Vidya Mandir HS School, and Dhekiajuli Co-District Executive President Tapan Sen Gupta among others.

All the speakers highlighted the importance of Children’s Day and emphasized the need to nurture creativity and moral values among students.

One of the major attractions of the celebration was a drawing competition held for students across different categories. The young participants displayed impressive creativity and artistic talent, making the event lively and colourful.

Following the competition, prizes were awarded to students securing first and second positions in their respective categories.

