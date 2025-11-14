Sanghashree Club’s ‘Save the River’ drive earns wide applause in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Sanghashree Club of Dhekiajuli has initiated a special drive titled ‘Save the River’ to control mounting pollution in the Belshiri river caused after annual idol immersions. The club’s timely and innovative move has drawn widespread appreciation for setting an inspiring example for the region.

Belshiri river located barely 4 km from Dhekiajuli town, has long suffered from severe pollution each year after the immersion of idols during Durga Puja, Kali Puja, and Vishwakarma Puja. The river was left uncleansed after the rituals, leading to heaps of waste, damaged ecosystems, and the gradual destruction of the river-dependent community and biodiversity. Residents along the riverbanks also faced economic hardships as the natural environment deteriorated.

Determined to reverse the damage, the 55-year-old Sanghashree Club established in 1970 mobilized its members to clean the riverbed, remove accumulated waste and restore the health of the Belshiri river.

The initiative has earned praise from various environmental organizations across Assam, including Tapan Sen Gupta, Executive President, Dhekiajuli Co-District APCU, Seuj Society, Prakriti, Sarpabandhav Saurabh Barakataki Team, and Our Assam Our Wildlife and Wild Welfare Assam, who lauded the club for its community driven effort to protect nature.

