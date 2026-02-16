Dhekiajuli: Devotees throng Shri Shri Gupteshwar Temple, Singri, on Maha Shivratri

A Correspondent

DHEKIAJULI: The sacred festival of Maha Shivratri was observed with deep religious fervour at the historic Shri Shri Gupteshwar Temple in Singri under the Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle of the Sonitpur district, where thousands of devotees gathered early in the morning to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Temples across the areas witnessed heavy footfall as chants and prayers created a spiritual atmosphere. According to religious belief, Maha Shivratri marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and worship on this day is considered highly auspicious.

Marking the occasion, the annual Shivratri fair commenced on Sunday at the temple premises and will continue for six days. The fair was formally inaugurated at 11 a.m. by Temple Development Committee Executive President Bogiram Boro in the presence of General Secretary Gopal Acharya; advisors Dalbahadur Chettri, Dalbahadur Newar, and Pankaj Borthakur; Zila Parishad member Nirmal Das; Gorkha Development Council member and social worker Tharka Adhikari; and Chetanath Poudel, along with members of the temple and fair management committees and local devotees.

The religious program includes the traditional four-phase Shiva Puja, Naam-Kirtan Puja, and Bathou Puja. Cultural programs will also be held in the evening, featuring Bhaona performances.

As part of the cultural events, artistes from Jahamari village will present the 140-year-old classical Bhaona titled “Ajayar Rajya Labh, Lakheswari Bibah. “Temple Development Committee President Tulsi Borthakur and General Secretary Gopal Acharya stated that the performance has been organised through collective community efforts, continuing a long-standing tradition.

The fair’s Anand Bazaar has also attracted visitors with various entertainment attractions, including festival shows and live character performances.

At the Mahamrityunjay Temple in Dhiraimajuli, devotees gathered in large numbers for special religious programmes organised on the occasion. Temple Management Committee President Lalit Chettri, Executive President Indra Phayel and Secretary Jiban Pathak were informed that prayers and rituals continued throughout the day.

The celebration reflects the area’s enduring faith and cultural heritage, bringing together spirituality, tradition and community participation.

