Dhekiajuli: Former headmaster Ramesh Chandra Bora celebrates 89th birth anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The 89th birth anniversary of noted educationist, former headmaster of Dhekiajuli Boys' High School, noted litterateur, and former journalist of Dainik Asam, Ramesh Chandra Bora, widely regarded as a living chronicle of the historic town of Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district, was observed on Friday evening.

The programme was held at his residence in Bhalukdhora with the support of his family, and was organized through the initiative of senior journalist and APCU Executive President Dhekiajuli Co-District Tapan Sen Gupta and Sanjay Baruah, President of the nature-based organization Seuj Society.

The event began with a felicitation ceremony, where Bora was honoured with a traditional gamosa. This was followed by an interactive session, during which Bora shared his experiences from the earlier days of journalism and reflected on the transformation of the media landscape over the years.

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