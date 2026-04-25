Sonitpur PNG Expansion Reviewed: District Commissioner Assesses City Gas Distribution Progress and Connectivity

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A review meeting on the present status of installation, commissioning, and expansion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Sonitpur district was held under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's Office, Sonitpur. The meeting was attended by the Co-District Commissioner of Dhekiajuli, Manas Jyoti Nath, Co-District Commissioner of Barchalla and the ADC (Revenue) Kamal Baruah, ADC Tridib Roy, circle officers of Tezpur, Dhekiajuli, and Chariduar revenue circles, along with representatives of North East Gas Distribution Company Limited (NEGDCL), and other concerned district officials.

During the meeting, NEGDCL presented an overview of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project. The progress status indicates that 110 Last Mile Connectivity (LMC) connections have been completed so far, with 70 active natural gas consumers.

Also Read: Domestic LPG supply normal, 4.58 lakh new PNG connections gasified