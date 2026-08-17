Dhekiajuli Marks 80th Independence Day with Tributes to Martyrs and Colourful Programmes

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Dhekiajuli Co-District Administration celebrated the 80th Independence Day with a series of colourful and solemn programmes on Saturday.

As part of the celebrations, Dhekiajuli Co-District Commissioner Manas Jyoti Nath paid floral tribute to the martyrs at the Shaheed Bedi in Dhekiajuli at 8 am, remembering with deep respect those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.

The main Independence Day programme was subsequently held at Bhotpara Stadium under Dhekiajuli Co-District, where the Co-District Commissioner unfurled the National Flag. Following the flag hoisting, a march-past was organised. Students from various schools in Dhekiajuli, along with personnel of the 31 Assam Police Battalion, participated in the march-past and presented an impressive performance.

A number of social and cultural programmes were also organised throughout the day as part of the Independence Day celebrations. Co-District Superintendent of Police Bhargav Muni Das, Circle Officer (Attached) Monsoon Borkakoty, Assistant Commissioners Trishna Sharma and Srishti Kalita, among others, attended the programme and added to the significance of the occasion.

As part of the subsequent programme, officials and participants visited Shaheed Monbor Nath Health Centre, where fruits were distributed among the patients and other people present. In the evening at 6 pm, a candle-lighting ceremony was held at the Shaheed Bedi in Dhekiajuli to pay tribute once again to the martyrs who laid down their lives during India’s freedom struggle.

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