Dhekiajuli police arrest fugitive accused in minor rape case from Patna

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Dhekiajuli police arrested a man on May 25 in Patna who is accused of raping a sixth‑grade girl on February 21 in the heart of Dhekiajuli town and had been absconding since then. The accused has been identified as 27‑year‑old Babon Yadav, a married man and father of two. The accused reportedly fled the locality soon after the incident. Dhekiajuli Police Station OC Deepak Das said a three‑member team, led by Sub‑Inspector Prabin Upadhyay, carried out a multi‑day operation that tracked the fugitive to Patna. Acting on intelligence and sustained surveillance, the team arrested Yadav at Patna railway station on May 25. Yadav was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody on Thursday.

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