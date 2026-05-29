Youth Found Dead Inside Car in Jamuktal; Demow Police Arrest Suspected Drug Peddler

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A youth was found dead inside a Hyundai Eon car in Jamuktal near Demow, under the Demow police station, on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Parag Jyoti Gogoi (26 years), a resident of Thowra Maj Gaon. According to information received, the locals found Gogoi lifeless in the driver’s seat of the car, bearing registration number AS06M5695, by the NH-37 near his residence on Wednesday evening. According to locals, another vehicle was initially parked near Gogoi’s car. They immediately informed the Demow police, who recovered the body and started an investigation. It is suspected that Gogoi lost his life due to a drug overdose. Meanwhile, the Demow police arrested a drug peddler named Biswajit Gogoi in connection with the incident.

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