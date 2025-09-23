Dhekiajuli Press Club holds condolence meeting to honor Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Dhekiajuli Press Club on Monday organized a solemn condolence meeting to pay tribute to the legendary singer Zubeen Garg, whose untimely demise has plunged Assam into mourning.

Members of the Press Club observed silence and fondly recalled the artiste’s illustrious career and his invaluable contributions to the cultural life of the state.

Presiding over the meeting, Bhagwan Baishya described Garg as ‘not merely a singer but a luminous symbol of Assam’s cultural identity.’ He noted that during his lifetime, the late singer penned and performed more than 38,000 songs across multiple languages, reflecting his universal outlook. “For him, the true language was the emotions of the human heart. His works resonated with love, sorrow, brotherhood, and humanity,” Baishya added.

Meanwhile, the Dhekiajuli unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has been leading an obituary programme since September 19, which continues in the heart of the town. Hundreds of fans of ‘Zubin Da’ have been offering floral tributes at his portrait, a testament to the enduring bond between the singer and the people of Assam.

