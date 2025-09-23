Journalists assaulted near Guwahati airport while covering Zubeen Garg’s arrival

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Two News18 journalists, Balen Bhattacharjee and video journalist Avinash Deka, were attacked by miscreants near the LGBI airport on Sunday morning while covering the arrival of singer Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains. Their equipment was vandalized and Bhattacharjee sustained injuries.

An FIR has been lodged at Azara police station over the incident. Condemning the incident, the Journalists’ Union of Assam demanded strict punishment for the culprits and urged Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and DGP Harmeet Singh to take steps to stop repeated assaults on journalists.

Also Read: Assam ready to bid adieu to Zubeen Garg with full state honours

Also Watch: