Dhemaji Assembly Seat: BJP's Ranoj Pegu Seeks Third Win on April 9

The Dhemaji Assembly constituency in Assam is headed for a keenly contested election on April 9, when the state votes across all 126 seats in a single phase. Vote counting is scheduled for May 4.

BJP has fielded sitting MLA Ranoj Pegu, who will face Congress candidate Sailen Sonowal in what is shaping up as the principal contest.

Four other candidates are also in the fray — All India Trinamool Congress's Narendra Kumar Paw, Voters Party International's Lalit Pegu, Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) candidate Lilimai Doley, and Independent candidate Babul Sonowal.

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