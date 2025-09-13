Dhing college celebrates 60th freshers’ with two-day programme

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The 60th Freshers of Dhing College, Nagaon, was held with a two-day long programme on Wednesday and Thursday.

The open session of the Freshers was presided over by the President of the governing body of the college, Dr Indra Narayan Mahanta. The session was attended by Dr Ashok Kumar Bora, Vice-Chancellor, Srimanta Sankardev University, senior police official Dr Nanda Singh Borkola, Dr Dharmendra Nath, President of Asom College Adhyaksh Parishad, as invited guests.

While addressing the session, Dr Ashok Kumar Bora said that the students should acquire knowledge not only for themselves but also for the development of the country and the society.

The senior police official noted Assamese poet and writer Nanda Singh Borkola who attended the event as the keynote speaker also spoke on the occasion, emphasizing the accountability as well as noble duty of the students’ community. The students of the college also displayed various products prepared by them in an exhibition.

The college’s Principal Dr Biman Hazarika’s book ‘Prakrutir Pad Chihna,’ Samiran Kalita’s book, and three other books were also ceremonially released by the guests at the function.

