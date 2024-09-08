Dhing College Secures 2nd Runners-Up Position at National Social Work Festival for Best Tribal Initiative

NAGAON: Dhing College, a primer institution of higher education in greater Dhing areas, the western zone of the district clinched the 2nd runners up at national level festival for social works among colleges organized by Bhavishya Bharat recently at Nagindas Khandrawala college, Malad in Mumbai.

Dhing College was the lone representative of the entire Northeast region which was nominated for the category of “Best social initiative for tribal”.

The college’s vice principal, Dr. Snigdha Mahanta, gave a masterful presentation on a PowerPoint that detailed the year-long NSS activities that are being carried out at the college's adopted tribal hamlet.

