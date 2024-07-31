Delphic Club and IIC, Dhing College Host Two-Day Workshop on Manuscript Painting in Sankari Art Form

NAGAON: Delphic Club and IIC, Dhing College in association with Delphic Council of North East India conducted a two day long workshop on ‘Manuscript Painting in Sankari Art Form’ on Sunday and Monday. Dr Sanjeeb Kr Barkakati, secretary to Delphic Council, NE region, inaugurated the workshop while Dr Biman Hazarika, principal of the college welcomed the participants and the host.

Noted Satriya artiste Mridumoucham Bora imparted training on Sankari style of painting and art. Over 15 students of the college participated in the workshop. The talent of the participants and unique performance as well as their unmatched works drew attraction of several visitors during the workshop. During the event, the participants accomplished Sankari Art on clothes, papers and other synthetic materials on innovative ideas as well as experimental basis which accredited by the visitors and the experts of Sankari art.

The valedictory session of the workshop chaired by Dr Biman Hazarika, Subhra Jyoti Pujari, BM, ICICI Bank attended as special guest and also distributed certificates of participation among the participants. Besides, certificates as well as prize money were also distributed among the winners of marathon race conducted for make awareness against drug abuse by the college. Altogether 67 male and female sprinters participated in the marathon.

