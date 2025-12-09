Dhodar Ali road reconstruction under Asom Mala Project Begins in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The reconstruction of the historic Dhodar Ali road, stretching from Balighat Tinali to Baratol Tinali in Nazira, is set to begin under the Asom Mala project.

After years of neglect, the historic Dhodar Ali road, a major thoroughfare in Nazira town, is set to undergo reconstruction. Under the Asom Mala Project, the Assam Government has approved the project named 'Assam Secondary Road Network Improvement Project' (ASRIP) and has awarded the contract to DCC Infra Project Limited.

The project, worth Rs 57 crore 63 lakh 23 thousand 778, will cover a stretch of 4.937 kilometers from Balighat Tinali to Baratol Tinali.

The historic Dhodar Ali road, spanning approximately 5 kilometers through the heart of Nazira town, will have a total width of 12 meters, including drains on both sides. The carriageway will be 7 meters wide, with a 3-meter-wide paved shoulder. Additionally, 1-meter-wide paved drains will be constructed on both sides of the road. However, the PWD informed us that the width of Dhodar Ali may be increased or decreased in some places of Nazira town if necessary.

Under this scheme, another four-lane paved bridge will be constructed parallel to the existing bridge over the Dikhow river. Departmental authorities have informed us that the initial phase of reconstruction work on Dhodar Ali is currently underway near the Dikhow bridge of Balighat.

The project is expected to be completed within 24 months, and the public is urging the authorities to ensure that the reconstruction work is carried out efficiently and effectively, bringing an end to the longstanding neglect of this vital infrastructure.

