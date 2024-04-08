Dhol artistes gear up for Rongali Bihu at Jamugurihat in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Assamese people have been eagerly waiting for the celebration of the Rongali bihu. All the householders have accomplished their primary works to welcome the annual agri-based festival of love, brotherhood, integrity, and sensation. Though the Lok Sabha election has been scheduled just after the Bihu festival, the temptation for the Bihu festivity has been doused.

Despite the hot political atmosphere of the election in every nook and cranny, the masses are seen busy with the basic preparations for the upcoming election. The people who are politically involved or have party portfolios may not have any time to spare for it, but the true lovers of Bihu—the common people—are busy preserving Bihu for infinity.

In many places, Bihu organizers of the greater Naduar area, including Tupiya, Rangachakuwa, Dhalaibil, Jamugurihat, Kusumtola, Nagsankar, Meteragaon, Khanaguri, Kachari Gaon, Sotial Gaon, and Sootea, have organised Bihu workshops so far, and many more are going on. Similarly, the dhol (Bihu Drum) artistes of the greater Naduar area have been seen busy in the preparation of dhols and in their repair work round the clock.

Naren Das, a cottage artist with a dhol-making shop and owner of Binita Badya Bhandar located in Dhalaibil, Tupiya, is seen busy preparing dhol for the last month. He established the music instrumental shop in 2003, and since then he has been preparing dhols, which helped him earn a handsome return. Talking to this correspondent, Das said that the hot atmosphere of the ongoing election campaign is unable to stop the temptation and refrain the common people from welcoming the Bihu. People from Jamugurihat, Dhalaibil, Tupiya, Chariduwar, Nameri, and Sootea have purchased dhols so far. He has sold out a total of fifty dhols already and has been preparing thirty new dhols on demand. He further added that this year the sale of dhols is quantitatively good. The Bihu organisers have encouraged and inspired the dhol artists to revive the craft work that has been on the verge of extinction. Like Naren Das, other dhol artistes in the Naduar area gear up their craft work to fulfil the needs of their customers.

Also Read: Assam: Tangla gears up to celebrate Rongali Bihu (sentinelassam.com)