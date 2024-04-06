Assam: Tangla gears up to celebrate Rongali Bihu

TANGLA: Brisk preparations are underway to celebrate the 73rd edition of Rongali Bihu in a grand manner with a three day long programme starting on April 14 at Tangla HS playground in Tangla town of Udalguri district. A full-fledged committee headed by Syed Nazimul Haque as president, Dr. Kailash Goswami as working president and Tankeswar Deka as secretary have left no stone unturned for the grand celebration of the event with traditional fervour.

The three-day Rongali Bihu celebration starting on the first day of Assamese month of Bohag or April 14 is being organized under the aegis of Xadou Tangla Rongali Bihu Xanmilani. As per the programme schedule, flag hoisting will be done on the first day followed by tribute to the martyrs among drawing and sports competitions among children. “The mouthpiece ‘Keteki’ will also be released on the occasion. The second day will witness a cultural rally, Mukoli Bihu dance competition and husori competition in various age groups wherein troupes from various parts of state including Tezpur, Dhekiajuli, Jhakhalabandha, Bokakhat, Suwalkuchi, Gohpur among others will perform. The best bihu performer and second best bihu performer will receive cash prize money of Rs. 45,000 and Rs.35,000 respectively. On the third and final day, a cultural night in the evening is scheduled wherein “Jonbiri Sanskritik” group will perform and singers Simangsa Bodosa and Gitanjali Das will enthrall the audience.

Also Read: Assam: 6th death anniversary of martyr Bipul Bora observes in Sivasagar district

Also Watch: