DHSK College Political Science Department Holds Annual Parent-Teacher Meet to Boost Collaboration

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Department of Political Science, in collaboration with IQAC, DHSK College (Autonomous), organised the Annual Parent-Teacher Meeting of the Department of Political Science, as part of the department's continuing best practices aimed at strengthening meaningful interaction and cooperation among teachers, parents, and students. Dr Nirmali Pegu, Head of the Department of Political Science, welcomed the parents, guardians, and students and expressed her happiness over the encouraging response and active participation of the parents.

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