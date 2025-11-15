Dhubri: 85th birth anniversary of Dr PL Oswal observed in Chilarai College

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The 85th birth anniversary of Dr PL Oswal was observed in the Chilarai College of Golokganj in Dhubri district with a daylong programme under the auspices of Dr Pannalal Oswal Memorial Committee on Friday.

As a part of the programme, two seminars, one on ‘Purpose of Education and Training Should Be Man Making’ and other on the ‘Mental Health of Students’ were conducted by retired Dhubri district administrator Nritya Binod Warry and phycologist Nikita Choraria respectively.

Apart from these, aided by a PowerPoint presentation, a lively speech on the history, heritage, and culture of western Assam, was showcased by a veteran media person and heritage conservationist, Bijoy Kumar Sharma, who captivated the students of the college present in the auditorium.

Prior to the beginning of the seminar, memorial speeches on philanthropist Dr Pannalal Oswal were delivered by the President of Chilarai College Management Committee, Premsukh Sethia, and Principal of the college Netai Chandra Roy, while Dr Umesh Das and Professor Jugal Kishore Bhattacharya jointly anchored the programme.

All the participating students were given booklets, folders, gifts, and sports materials, and Nahar seedlings were planted in memory of Zubeen Garg.

Earlier, floral tributes were offered to statues and portraits of Mahabir Chilarai, founder of the college, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg, and Dr Pannalal Oswal.

