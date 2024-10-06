Dhubri Administration Finalizes Immersion Route for 107 Durga Puja Processions

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: Officials from Dhubri district administration and members of Dhubri Puja Co-ordination Committee finalized the route of procession with idols of Goddess Durga on Friday. The old route of immersion procession that is being followed for over 50 years would remain same . Talking to The Sentinel, president of Dhubri Puja Co-ordination Committee, Prosenjit Dutta informed that after joint inspection, it was decided to follow the old immersion route for 107 community Puja.

“On the Saptami, e-rickshaws and rickshaws will be allowed to ply in the town while on Ashtami and Navami, there will be restrictions for e-rickshaws and rickshaws from 5pm to 10pm. However, from 10pm, all kinds of vehicles including four wheelers are allowed to ply,” Dutta added. Nearly 400 community puja will be held across the Dhubri district including 107 alone in Dhubri town and its suburbs.

A great deal of planning, including plans for law and order, is needed to carry out the four-day Durga Puja celebration. However, more challenging task for district administration and police is to manage and monitor the procession by over hundreds of Community Puja with idols of Goddess Durga and others on the day of Dashami, wherein nearly 10,000 puja revellers will participate.

