DHUBRI: Asharikandi Terracotta village invites Prime Minister Narendra Modi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: An initiative of craft-persons and stakeholders of the Asharikandi Terracotta Craft village of Assam to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi got underway after a joint meeting of North East Craft and Development Organization (NECARDO) and Asharikandi Terracotta and Doll Making Samabay Samiti Ltd, which recently resolved to invite him. As a part of the initiative, a seven-member team led by the Director of NECARDO, Binoy Bhattacharjee, met Dhubri District Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak and submitted the invitation letter on Thursday. The delegation urged the DC to forward the letter to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for further action in this regard.

The invitation letter acknowledged the prime minister’s mention of Asharikandi Terracotta in one of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programmes aired by AIR (All India Radio) in 2020, GI tagging in 2024, and the tableau of Asharikandi Terracotta village taking part in the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi this year.

It also expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his support in putting the Asharikandi style of Terracotta on the global map, including its inclusion in the National Skill Development Council as a skill training item.

“We humbly take this opportunity to invite you to pay a visit to Asharikandi, preferably during the inauguration of Dhubri-Fulbari, the longest bridge of the country. Your presence would be historic and inspire us to preserve and promote our rich cultural heritage,” the invitation letter stated.

The invitation letter also requested Prime Minister Modi for his support in developing infrastructure for capacity building, marketing, skill development, and tourism, focusing on the iconic ‘Hatima Doll.’

