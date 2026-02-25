Review meeting held on proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A pre-preparedness review meeting was held in the Conference Hall, Block-A of the BTC Secretariat on Monday in connection with the proposed visit of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, at Green Field, Bodofa Nwgwr, Kokrajhar, on March 13.

The meeting reviewed the overall preparedness and arrangements to be undertaken by the concerned departments and stakeholders. The review was conducted by Dr Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary of the Govt of Assam, in the presence of Minister of Public Health Engineering, etc., Government of Assam, Jayanta Mallabaruah, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, EMs, MCLAs, and senior officials of the Government of Assam and BTC administration.

Prior to the meeting, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, the chief secretary, and other senior officials visited the proposed venue at Green Field, Bodofa Nwgwr, Kokrajhar, to assess the status and readiness of the site and to review the logistical arrangements required for the programme.

The chief secretary asked all to ensure smooth coordination among all departments for the successful conduct of the proposed visit.

Meanwhile, talking to mediapersons, Minister Mallabaruah said that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, would unveil a number of projects of the Governments of India and Assam in BTC and was also likely to inaugurate the foundation stone of the new Railway line between Kokrajhar and Gelephu (Bhutan). He hoped that at least 1.5 lakh people would attend the grand programme in Kokrajhar.

