Dhubri: Cardiology camp on March 10

DHUBRI: Sri Sathya Sai Alumni of Assam and Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samiti of Dhubri in collaboration with Cardiology Society of India, North East Chapter and Heart, is going to organize a free mega cardiology camp at Mahamaya of Dhubri on March 10. Before that, an event will also be organized in Dhubri Medical College and Hospital premises by Mid Term Continuous Education on March 9 to update and exchange experience among medical professionals on cardiology.

Addressing a press meet at Dhubri District Information and Public Relation Office hall on Thursday, general secretary of Sri Sathya Sai Alumni, Assam, Dr. Dina Raja told that in this camp, people with heart complications can get their check up done with medicines free of cost and keep the target of 500 patients.

Dr. Dina Raja further said that registration for the test will be held on March 10 from 9 am to 1 pm, while the camp would start from 10 am and would run up to 2 pm. She also informed that eminent cardiologists from Assam and the Northeast region, including Dr. Neil Bordoloi, Dr. Chandan Modak, Dr. Bonojit Chaudinary, Dr. Amiya Sarma, and Dr. MK Sutradhar would be offering their services on the day of the camp. The press meet was also addressed by Sathya Sai Samiti, Rabindra Deb, Dr. Zakir Hussain and Dr. Bhaskar Kanti Nath.

