Assam: Trio Sentenced to Rigorous Imprisonment for Gruesome Murder in Dhubri

GUWAHATI: A significant verdict was made in Beltari village by the Additional District and Sessions Judge of Bilasipara Sub-divisional Court last Thursday. Three people were convicted of a heinous murder and were sentenced to prison. The accused people, Mizanur Rahman (Monzu), his mother-in-law Asma Bibi, and his father-in-law Samser Ali, have also been fined Rs. 10,000 each. If they cannot pay, they will serve an additional three months of regular jail time.
The event occurred in 2014 in Beltari village. The area is under Sapotgram police station's control in Dhubri district. Forida Khatun was the victim in this tragic case. She suffered a brutal attack from an unfeeling attacker. The victim's father, Nur Islam of Kurshakati village, reported the crime to the Sapotgram police station.
The Additional Public Prosecutor of the Court, Tapan Kumar Bhattacharjee, revealed more information about the occurrence. This occurred after Nur Islam reported the crime. This led to Sapatgram Police Station Case number 164/2014. Judgment was passed on March 7, 2024, in the Bilasipara Sub-divisional Court with Sessions Case No. 26/19. The presiding judge was Additional District and Sessions Judge Mukul Chetia. After reviewing evidence and testimony, he found the accused trio guilty. They were convicted under Section 304(B) of the Indian Penal Code Act and were given sentences of prison terms.
Monzu, also known as Mizanur Rahman, got a ten-year jail term. Asma Bibi and Samser Ali, on the other hand, each got eight years of hard jail time. They were also slapped with a Rs. 10,000 fine. If they can't pay, they're looking at another three months of easy jail time. The verdict brought relief and a sense of fairness to the victim's family who had been waiting for the outcome. The end of the court process marked a key step in delivering justice. It also acts as a strong signal, warning others in the region against violent and criminal acts.
