Dhubri DC Directs Officials to Promote 'Har Ghar Tiranga' with Public Engagement Initiatives

Dhubri: A meeting was held in the conference room of the Dhubri District Commissioner’s Office to discuss “Har Ghar Tiranga” on Saturday. The meeting was presided over by Dhubri District Commissioner, Dibakar Nath, IAS while all the Additional District Commissioners and other administrative officials and heads of relevant departments attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the District Commissioner directed all departmental heads to organize innovative programmes related to “Har Ghar Tiranga” using the tricolor flag in their respective departments.

He urged the Additional District Commissioners and administrative officials to hold events that encourage substantial interaction with the public to promote “Har Ghar Tiranga” widely.

Furthermore, he instructed all departmental heads to raise the tricolor flag, capture photographs, and inspire the public to participate in the “Har Ghar Tiranga” initiative.

At the end of the meeting, he called for the collected photographs related to “Har Ghar Tiranga” to be uploaded to the relevant website.

