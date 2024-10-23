A Correspondent

Dhubri: The Dhubri District Health Society observed World Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day on Monday. A special event held at the Dhubri Urban Primary Health Centre, doctors Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sheikh Mafidul Islam, Najmul Haq Mondal, and Ganesh Prasad Gupta emphasized the importance of iodine for human health.

They discussed the necessity of consuming iodized salt, preservation methods, and iodine-rich foods. The experts also highlighted the potential health risks associated with iodine deficiency, including goiter, hypothyroidism, miscarriage, cretinism, mental retardation, deafness, and physical and mental disabilities.

This awareness programme anchored by media expert of Dhubri District Health Society, Moyez Uddin Ahmed was attended by District Urban Health Coordinator Nazrul Islam, National Child Health Programme District Coordinator, Sirajul Islam, and health worker Pampi Saha. An awareness procession was also taken out in the streets of Dhubri town.

