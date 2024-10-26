Dhubri District Officials Convene Meeting for Safe Diwali and Chhath Puja Celebrations

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: A meeting was held at Dhubri District Commissioner’s conference hall to ensure smooth and safe celebrations of Diwali and Chhath Puja on Thursday. District Commissioner Dibakar Nath while chairing the meeting directed medical teams, ambulances, State Disaster Response Force, Inland Water Transport department, and others to remain active. He also instructed community Kali Puja organisers to install CCTV cameras in the pandals.

Regarding Chhath Puja, the District Commissioner ordered proper barricading and sufficient lighting arrangements. For Diwali celebrations, he warned against fire hazards at fireworks shops and illegal electrical connections.

Dhubri Superintendent of Police Nabin Singh advised volunteers to stay vigilant, especially at night, and take precautions to prevent accidents during Chhath Puja. The District Commissioner also asked committees to collect necessary documents from concerned departments and seek assistance from the Seva Setu service. The meeting was attended by the Chairman of Dhubri Municipal Board, Dr Debamoy Sanyal, additional district commissioners, administrative officers, departmental heads, and representatives of various Chhath and Kali Puja committees.

