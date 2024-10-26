Jagiroad College Hosts International Workshop on Semiconductor Ecosystem Opportunities for Northeast India

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: An international workshop on semiconductor was held on Friday at Jagiroad College. The workshop was organized under the joint venture of Jagiroad College, North East India and Entrepreneurial Diaspora (NEISED), National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIEIT), Guwahati and VSLIS Society of India on the theme ‘Semiconductor Ecosystem: Awareness and Opportunities for North East India’. The event was attended by the chief of the Semiconductor project, Jagiroad, under TATA Electronics, Asish Mishra, president, VLSI Society of India Dr.Satya Gupta, Director of Corporate Affairs & Government Relation, Texas Instruments, Rajib Khusu, Head of University Relations, Government Affairs and Startup Collaboration, Chitra Hariharan, Morigaon district commissioner Devasish Sarma.

Many dignitaries from various Industries,Institutions and Organisations from Pan India and abroad also took part in the workshop. The panel discussion held in this connection was participated by Sanjeev Hazarika, Director, Exiger Technologies India Pvt Ltd, Bangalore, Dr.Achyut Bora, Head, R&D, Qukinno, Berlin ,Germany, Dr.Saurav Mahanta, Subrata Bora, Sr.Technical Officers, NIELIT, Guwahati and Mriganka Gogoi, Assistant professor of Assam Don Bosco University and Dr.Chittaranjan Sarkar, incharge,IQ cell of Jagiroad College. A technical model and poster exhibition was also held in the workshop. More than 500 students participated in the workshop.

Earlier, Dr.Bhaben Chandra Neog delivered the welcome speech. TATA is establishing a semiconductor project at Jagiroad at Rs.27000 crore investment having enormous employment opportunities of skilled professionals.

