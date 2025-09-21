Anti-rabies vaccination drive for community dogs launched in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A mass anti-rabies vaccination drive for community dogs was launched in Tezpur by the District Administration, District Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, and Tezpur Municipality Board, in collaboration with Mission Rabies, Just Be Friendly, and UCO Bank. The campaign started on September 20, morning at Ganesh Mandir Gate in the presence of ADC Jintu Borah, Achajya Sonowal (Lead District Bank Manager), Dr. Prasanta Kumar Roy (District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer), Dr. Abhilasha Sharma (District Nodal Officer for Rabies Control), and other Veterinary Officers.

