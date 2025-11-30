Displaced residents in Manipur clash with security forces while attempting to return home

IMPHAL: Hundreds of internally displaced people living in relief camps since the ethnic violence of May 2023 clashed with security personnel in Imphal East district on Saturday. The group attempted to march back to their homes in the Gwaltabi area on the outskirts of the district but was stopped by security forces at Yaingangpokpi, where tensions quickly escalated.

Security personnel fired several rounds of tear gas to disperse the crowd as the confrontation intensified. The incident formed part of a series of similar clashes that have taken place in the district since the Sangai Festival began on November 21, with displaced residents repeatedly attempting to return to areas still under movement restrictions.

Many of those involved have spent more than a year in relief camps after violence forced them from their homes. Despite claims from authorities that normalcy had been restored, displaced residents said they continued to face barriers when trying to return. One protester, S. Ibemcha Devi, voiced her frustration, questioning why restrictions remained in place if stability had indeed been achieved.

Officials said the situation remained tense but under control following the dispersal of the crowd. Security forces maintained a close watch over the locality in view of recent confrontations and ongoing festival activities. Local reports indicated that similar incidents had occurred on multiple occasions since the start of the Sangai Festival, underscoring the continuing hardships faced by displaced families and the challenges for law enforcement in maintaining order. (Agencies)

