DHUBRI: International Mother Language Day celebrated in Bhola Nath College

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The International Mother Language Day was celebrated in BN College in the digital auditorium under the auspices of the language departments of the college recently.

Speaking as the chief guest, former Vice-Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University, Dr Amalendu Chakraborty, spoke at length on the importance of celebrating the day and honouring the martyrs of 1952.

The meeting was also addressed by many distinguished speakers including Principal of Bholanath College (Autonomous) Dr Kishore Shah, former Principal of the college Dr Dhruba Chakrabortty, and Head of Assamese Department Dr Upendrajit Sarma. Mother Language Day was also celebrated across western Assam’s districts with daylong programmes in colleges and schools. The day has been celebrated since 1952 across the world to honour the martyrs who laid down their lives to protect their respective mother languages.

Also Read: Assam: NBBSS-Dibrugarh holds International Mother Language Day