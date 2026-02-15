Rabindranath Tagore University hosts ‘National Conference on TB & Infectious Diseases’

CORRESPONDENTS

NAGAON/HOJAI: Rabindranath Tagore University, in association with Assam University, organized a two-day National Conference on Tuberculosis and Infectious Diseases from February 13-14, 2026, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's TB-Free India mission.

The conference witnessed participation from leading institutions, including the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Banaras Hindu University, Vellore Institute of Technology, the University of North Bengal, North-Eastern Hill University, Dibrugarh University, and Silchar Medical College and Hospital, among others.

Prof. Rajive Mohan Pant graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Prof. Binoy Kr. Saikia, a recipient of the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, attended as the Guest of Honour.

A total of 10 invited lectures were delivered by eminent experts, and 53 scientific papers from 11 different states were presented during the conference. The deliberations focused on advanced diagnostics, antimicrobial resistance, molecular mechanisms of drug resistance, and novel therapeutic strategies to combat multidrug-resistant tuberculosis and other infectious diseases.

The conference concluded with a strong call for collaborative research and technological innovation to accelerate India's progress toward the elimination of tuberculosis.

