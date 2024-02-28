Dhubri: International seminar sponsored by ICHR, Delhi held at Pramathesh Barua College, Gauripur

DHUBRI: A two-day international seminar sponsored by ICHR, Delhi was held at Pramathesh Barua College, Gauripur on February 24 and February 25 coinciding with the 514th Bir Chilarai birth anniversary.

The seminar was organized jointly by the Indian History Compilation Society, Assam, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati and Pramathesh Barua College. The international seminar was attended by representatives from various states of India including Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

The seminar was attended by Dr. Ramesh Chandra Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Cotton University, Prof. Bimal Chetri of Royal Bhutan University and many others dignitaries.

The guests and researchers discussed the social, educational, cultural, literary and military role of Vishwa Mahavir Chilarai and its significance in modern society.

