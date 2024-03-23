Dhubri: One sentenced to life imprisonment in twin murder case

DHUBRI: Ratul Roy, a prime accused in the twin murder in 2009 of Hindupara village in Choibari area under Chapor police station of Dhubri district, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the court of Additional District and Session Judge of Bilasipara Sub-Divisional Court on Thursday.

A source in the court said that Ratul Roy mercilessly killed Arun Roy and Anita Roy of Hindupara village and subsequently a murder case ( no 157/09) was lodge by Arun Roy’s family in Chapor Police Station. The said case came up with session case no 82/19 in the court of Additional District and Session Judge, Mukul Chetia.

Advocates of both parties argued under section 341/302/326/307 IPC and after hearing the arguments, Additional District and Session Judge, Mukul Chetia pronounced final verdict of life imprisonment to the prime accused, Ratul Roy. Government side of the case was represented by advocate, Tapan Kumar Bhattacharyya.

Also Read: Huge consignment of heroin seized at Assam-Nagaland border in Karbi Anglong district

Also Watch: