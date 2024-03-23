Huge consignment of heroin seized at Assam-Nagaland border in Karbi Anglong district

Bokajan: In a significant breakthrough in the fight against narcotics trafficking, a substantial amount of heroin was intercepted and seized on Friday at Khatkhati along the Assam-Nagaland border in the Karbi Anglong district. Acting on undisclosed intelligence regarding the transportation of drugs from Dimapur towards Khatkhati, authorities swiftly organized a special operation.

At approximately 11:30 am today, a joint team comprising officials from Khatkhati Police Station and 20 Battalion CRPF established a checkpoint at Khatkhati Janakpukhuri Tri-junction, under Khatkhati PS. During the operation, a Toyota Urban Cruiser bearing registration number NL07CB0290 was halted and subjected to a thorough search in the presence of independent witnesses and SDPO, Bokajan.

The meticulous inspection revealed 26 plastic soap cases filled with brown powder, suspected to be heroin, meticulously packed in white transparent polythene packets. The total weight of the seized contraband amounted to 294.64 grams. The driver and carrier of the illicit substances, identified as Ghookavi Chisi, son of Ghonito Chisi, residing at H/No 23 Nuiland, Dimapur, was promptly apprehended.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the apprehended individual as authorities continue their efforts to curb the menace of drug trafficking along the Assam-Nagaland border.

This successful operation underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to combat the illicit drug trade, safeguarding communities from its detrimental effects.

Also Read: Lok Sabha election: 13.51 lakh voters in Silchar

Also Watch: