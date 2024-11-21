Dhubri Police Arrest Notorious Drug Peddler In Crackdown

DHUBRI: In a definite move against drug trafficking, Dhubri police arrested a repeat offender near Samshan Mandir in Folimari in the evening of Wednesday. Saiful Islam, a resident of Ghoramara, was caught with 60 grams of suspected brown sugar concealed in a soap case.
The operation, led by Sub-Inspectors Nilim Talukdar and Jyotirmoy Das, was launched based on information received through reliable sources. A history of drug crimes characterizes Islam, who has a history of drug related crime and was previously jailed has now emerged the prime suspect for the backdrop of deeper investigations.
This investigation has set out with the objective to incapacitate his network and identify sources through which narcotics supply into that region.
Dhubri police launched a crackdown against drug-related offenses with renewed zeal, achieving significant success in checking the illegal movement of such substances within the area. This arrest forms part of an ongoing drive against dismantling the local trade in drugs, reduction of addiction-a growing concern in the district.
Speaking about the operation, officials stressed the importance of public cooperation in their fight against the drug menace. Residents have been encouraged to report any suspicious activities to help the police curb the spread of narcotics.
This proactive approach highlights the commitment of Dhubri police to ensure the safety and well-being of the community. With swift action and a sustained focus, they aim to make the district a safer place by eradicating the influence of drugs.