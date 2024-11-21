Dhubri Police Arrest Notorious Drug Peddler In Crackdown

DHUBRI: In a definite move against drug trafficking, Dhubri police arrested a repeat offender near Samshan Mandir in Folimari in the evening of Wednesday. Saiful Islam, a resident of Ghoramara, was caught with 60 grams of suspected brown sugar concealed in a soap case.

The operation, led by Sub-Inspectors Nilim Talukdar and Jyotirmoy Das, was launched based on information received through reliable sources. A history of drug crimes characterizes Islam, who has a history of drug related crime and was previously jailed has now emerged the prime suspect for the backdrop of deeper investigations.

This investigation has set out with the objective to incapacitate his network and identify sources through which narcotics supply into that region.