Dhubri police officers reshuffled following Golakganj lathi-charge incident

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: In the wake of the recent controversial lathi charge on AKRSU activists in Golakganj, Dhubri Superintendent of Police Leena Doley on Saturday ordered a major reshuffle of police officers across the district.

Inspector Nabajyoti Roy, formerly Officer-in-Charge of Bilasipara police station, has been appointed as Circle Inspector (CI) of Golakganj with additional responsibility as OC. His predecessor, Inspector Ratul Haloi, has been transferred to Bilasipara.

Other key postings include Sub-Inspector Jyoti Prasad Das, moved from Tamarhat to serve as OC of Gauripur police station, and Sub-Inspector Kapil Bora, transferred from Gauripur to Tamarhat as OC. SI Uttam Ray, previously OC of Balajan police station, has been posted as In-Charge of Halakura police station. Debash Melsodha from Gauripur police station now heads Balajan outpost, while Sub-Inspector Nayanmoni Patowary joins Golakganj police station as an attached officer from Halakura outpost. A police source stated that the reshuffle aims to restore public confidence and strengthen law-and-order management in the district. “These changes in police postings are expected to ensure better policing and effective maintenance of law and order,” the source added.

