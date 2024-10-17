Dhubri Press Club Holds Extended Executive Committee Meeting

A Correspondent

Dhubri: A meeting of the extended executive committee of Dhubri Press Club (DPC) was held at its office located at Tetultola area of Ward No. 2 of Dhubri town on Tuesday. The meeting, presided over by Dhubri Press Club president Rajib Sarma, was attended by a large number of members and several important resolutions were adopted during the meeting.

The meeting dissolved the existing committee and formed a 18-member body . Rajib Sarma was re-elected as president and Nurul Amin as general secretary. Bijoy Kumar Sharma was appointed as the chief advisor while Jyotirmoy Chakraborty as an advisor of Dhubri Press Club. Talking to The Sentinel, president of DPC, Rajib Sarma informed that a resolution was also taken in the meeting to observe National Press Day on November 16.

“On this occasion, DPC will honour and felicitate prominent journalists, social workers, poets, litterateurs, senior citizens, environmentalists, and individuals who have played a leading role in their various fields,” Sarma added.

Also Read: Assam: Memorial Meeting Held to Honor Student Leader Inamul Haque in Dhubri

Also Watch: