100-Day SANKALP Special Awareness Campaign Launched in Lakhimpur District to Empower Women

LAKHIMPUR : The 100-day special campaign under SANKALP: Hub for Empowerment of Women (HEW) under Mission Shakti was launched in Lakhimpur district on Wednesday.

In this context, a ceremonial programme was organized at the Digital Classroom of North Lakhimpur University by District Project Management Unit, Hub for Empowerment of Women, Lakhimpur, Department of Women and Child Development, Lakhimpur under district administration, Stress Management Committee and Women Cell of North Lakhimpur University and One Stop Centre of Lakhimpur.

Notably, during the 100-day-awareness campaign, the departments concern will conduct various awareness programmes on women and children centric schemes in different parts of the district so that the women and children beneficiaries can be benefited from them. With this view, an awareness programme Enforcement Drives on Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (Regulation and Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1994 (PCPNDT Act) and Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 (MTP ?ct) was held on the launching day of the campaign in the presence of faculties and students of North Lakhimpur University.

In the programme, District Social Welfare Officer-in-Charge and Assistant Commissioner of Lakhimpur Nijara Boro delivered the welcome address. She explained in details about the 100 Days Special Awareness Campaign under SANKALP-Hub for Empowerment of Women (HEW). She urged all present in the meeting to share the knowledge they gained during the awareness program on the two Acts related to women's health and safety. Professor of North Lakhimpur University, Banikanta Konwar delivered lecture as guest of honour. The program was attended by the Additional Chief Health and Medical Officer, Health and Family Welfare Department, Lakhimpur as a resource person and explained the various provisions of the two Acts. The event was attended by North Lakhimpur University Women's Cell president Dr. Rupanjali Marang, secretary Dr. Sangeeta Barua, Stress Management Committee coordinator Dr. Bornali Borah along with a host of dignitaries.

