Dhubri's 'Apna Safa Kiyo' Highlights Character Building and Anti-Corruption

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DHUBRI: A street play titled ‘Apna Safa Kiyo’ (Clean Thyself) was staged at seven locations across Dhubri on Saptami during the ongoing Sharodia Utsav, spreading the message of self-purification, character building and the fight against corruption.

Presented by Ankur Sanskritik Sangha with the support of the Dhubri branch of the Nikhil Bharat Banga Sahitya Sammelan and Dhubri Akhanda Mandali, the play was based on the teachings of Swami Swarupananda Paramhansadev.

The play highlighted the importance of cleansing one’s mind of negative thoughts, selfishness and undesirable tendencies, emphasising that genuine social transformation begins with self-correction rather than finding faults in others. It also stressed the role of moral values and personal integrity in building a healthy, harmonious and corruption-free society.

Speaking to The Sentinel, director Bimal Roy said cleanliness was not limited to keeping surroundings clean but also involved purifying one’s mind and developing strong moral character. The play was staged at Vivekananda Club near Magistrate Colony, Pal Para, Panch More, Sen Para, Ma Club on Mission Road, Shanti Nagar and the Eidgah Field crossing near Vishal Mall.

Adapted and directed by Bimal Roy, the cast included Shubhra Ghosh, Sumit Ghosh, Shashanka Pal, Dipak Roy, Iqbal Hossain, Dipjyoti Chakraborty, Ishan Pal, Mehjabin Arbani and veteran artist Jayprakash Majumdar.

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