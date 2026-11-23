OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In another major success in the fight against drugs, Dhula Police seized a giant quantity of ganja and arrested one person from Khatniapara village in Darrang district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Dhula Police planned an operation, raided the dwelling house of Abbas Ali in Khataniapara village on Saturday, and recovered 2.555 kg of ganja, which was seized on the spot. The smuggler was arrested under the NDPS Act, and further investigation has begun. The arrested accused was produced before the court and sent to jail in judicial custody.

Local residents appreciated the strict action taken by Dhula Police against drugs. People said that the smuggling of ganja and other intoxicants was increasing in the area, ruining the younger generation. This action has created panic among drug smugglers.

Darrang police have appealed to the general public to immediately inform them if they get any information about drug trafficking anywhere. The identity of the informer will be kept secret.