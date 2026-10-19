Assam: Dalgaon Police Seize 5 Kg Ganja and Cough Syrup in Raid

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Acting on credible information, a team of Dalgaon Police Station conducted a search operation at the rented house of one Murshida Begum at Dalgaon Town area near Kaziranga Hotel on Sunday and recovered contraband substances concealed under a bed inside a black-coloured airbag. In the search operation, police recovered 5 kg suspected Ganja and several bottles of cough syrup. In this connection, a case has been registered at Dalgaon Police Station vide Case No. 171/2026 and further investigation is underway.

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