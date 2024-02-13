Dialysis unit inaugurated at IMS Multispeciality Hospital in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Renofresh, a unit of nephro Craft Pvt Ltd ceremonially launched Renofresh Dialysis Unit at the 4th floor of Borghat bypass chariali based SIMS Multispeciality Hospital here on Sunday. Noted physician and Managing Director of the SIMS Multispeciality Hospital Dr Ajit Goswami inaugurated the unit. The inaugural session was mentored by Rajiv Dutta, executive director of Renofresh while Gaurav Dutta, director of the institute delivered the welcome address.

The institute earlier launched other two units in Dibrugarh and also planned to open more units of dialysis at other places in the state. Physicians like Dr Amarendra Dewan, Dr Pranjal Deka, Ruhit Saikia, noted sports organizer Tapan Das, Ranjit Mahanta, Dr Devasish Saikia, professor, Gauhati University were present during the inaugural session and also spoke on the importance of such dialysis unit in the place like Nagaon.

