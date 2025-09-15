Assam News

Diamond jubilee of Athabari Higher Secondary School on Dec 13 and 14

The Athabari Higher Secondary School near Demow will celebrate its diamond jubilee on December 13 and 14. A public meeting regarding the celebration programme was held
A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Athabari Higher Secondary School near Demow will celebrate its diamond jubilee on December 13 and 14. A public meeting regarding the celebration programme was held in the school recently, where Satyakam Pandav, a social and cultural worker, was selected as President, and Mukunda Phukan, subject teacher of the school, was selected as Chief Secretary of the Diamond Jubilee Organizing Committee.

