Diamond jubilee of Athabari Higher Secondary School on Dec 13 and 14

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Athabari Higher Secondary School near Demow will celebrate its diamond jubilee on December 13 and 14. A public meeting regarding the celebration programme was held in the school recently, where Satyakam Pandav, a social and cultural worker, was selected as President, and Mukunda Phukan, subject teacher of the school, was selected as Chief Secretary of the Diamond Jubilee Organizing Committee.

