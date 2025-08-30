Morigaon College to hold diamond jubilee closing ceremony on Oct 16–17

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The closing ceremony of the diamond jubilee of Morigaon College will be held on October 16 and 17. The college is the only institution of higher learning in Morigaon established in 1964 and is now celebrating its 61st anniversary. The college reached its diamond jubilee year in 2024 and decided to arrange its closing ceremony this year. The two-day long ceremony will be held at the Dr Himanshu Sharma Memorial Conference Hall of the college. A meeting in conjunction with the programme was held where satisfaction was expressed that the college had been recognized as an autonomous college this year. The celebrations will include an invitation to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma, publication of two books, a colourful cultural procession, educational seminars for the benefit of students, open meetings, and cultural programmes. The meeting sought the full cooperation of the students, alumni, and parents of the college to make the diamond jubilee celebration a success.

