Dibrugarh administration bans unauthorised sale and purchase of slush/liquid gur

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh district administration has imposed an immediate ban on the unauthorised sale, purchase, storage, transportation, and wholesale or retail distribution of slush/liquid gur across the district, citing concerns over its alleged use in the illegal manufacture and trade of illicit liquor.

The prohibitory order was issued on August 28 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, by Additional District Magistrate Pranjal Boruah. The order stated that the Excise Department had reported extensive use of slush/liquid gur as a principal ingredient in the illegal manufacturing and distillation of illicit liquor in Dibrugarh.

Under the order, open sale, purchase, storage and wholesale or retail distribution of slush/liquid gur are strictly prohibited without prior written permission from the district administration.

However, individuals, traders, and entities requiring slush/liquid gur for legitimate purposes, including cattle feed, agricultural, and industrial use, may obtain explicit prior written permission from the district administration.

Permitted stockists, transporters, and dealers will also be required to maintain proper registers containing details of procurement, transportation, and sale. These records must be produced before excise or police officials whenever demanded.

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